Minor among three held for selling mephentermine sulphate vials in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The South Zone Task Force, along with Moghalpura police, on Tuesday arrested three persons for allegedly selling mephentermine sulphate injections without a valid licence at Haribowli X Roads.

The accused were identified as Syed Asad (28), Ahmed Qureshi (30) and a 17-year-old minor. Police seized 102 vials of injections, three mobile phones and two needles.

According to police, the main accused, Asad, procured the injections from New Delhi and initially used them for personal consumption. He later began selling them for profit through his associates. Police said the injections were being used by some customers as steroids to gain muscle mass quickly.

The Moghalpura police registered a case under Sections 318(4) and 278 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).