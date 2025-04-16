Minor among three held for selling mephentermine sulphate vials in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The South Zone Task Force, along with Moghalpura police, on Tuesday arrested three persons for allegedly selling mephentermine sulphate injections without a valid licence at Haribowli X Roads.
The accused were identified as Syed Asad (28), Ahmed Qureshi (30) and a 17-year-old minor. Police seized 102 vials of injections, three mobile phones and two needles.
According to police, the main accused, Asad, procured the injections from New Delhi and initially used them for personal consumption. He later began selling them for profit through his associates. Police said the injections were being used by some customers as steroids to gain muscle mass quickly.
The Moghalpura police registered a case under Sections 318(4) and 278 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Rowdy sheeter held for selling various narcotics
Police on Tuesday arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly procuring and selling mephentermine sulphate injections, alprazolam tablets and ganja in the city. The accused, Mohd Imran alias Kala Imran, is a known rowdy sheeter under Chaderghat police station limits, the police said, adding that 110 vials of mephentermine sulphate, 60 alprazolam tablets and 3 kg of ganja were recovered from his possession.
Imran, who runs a pan shop in Old Malakpet, is reportedly involved in 15 criminal cases and was earlier detained under the PD Act in 2015. According to police, he initially got addicted to mephentermine injections and later began procuring and selling them along with other banned substances to customers in Wahed Nagar.