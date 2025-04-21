Two techies killed in road mishap near ORR

HYDERABAD: In a tragic road accident, two IT professionals lost their lives after the car they were travelling in went out of control and crashed into a road divider near Outer Ring Road (ORR) exit-4 at Mallampet in the early hours of Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Bhanu Prakash (36) and Nalinikantha Biswal (37), residents of Manchirevula in Rajendranagar and natives of Odisha. According to Dundigal police, the accident occurred around 3.40 am while the two were travelling from Medchal towards Patancheru.