Celebration of Rich Awadhi Flavours at Courtyard by Marriott

For those who savour diverse cuisines and constantly crave mouth-watering delicacies, Courtyard by Marriott brings a feast to remember — Dawat-E-Awadh, a celebration of the rich, royal flavours of Awadhi cuisine. Available until April 27 at Momo Café, this special offering promises an immersive culinary experience.

We got a sneak peek into the spread, and what awaited us was nothing short of a royal indulgence. Sous chef Gandla Shashidhar walked us through the curated menu, serving a variety of authentic Awadhi dishes that reflect the richness and subtlety of this celebrated cuisine.