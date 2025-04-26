Celebration of Rich Awadhi Flavours at Courtyard by Marriott

For those who savour diverse cuisines and constantly crave mouth-watering delicacies, Courtyard by Marriott brings a feast to remember — Dawat-E-Awadh, a celebration of the rich, royal flavours of Awadhi cuisine. Available until April 27 at Momo Café, this special offering promises an immersive culinary experience.
We got a sneak peek into the spread, and what awaited us was nothing short of a royal indulgence. Sous chef Gandla Shashidhar walked us through the curated menu, serving a variety of authentic Awadhi dishes that reflect the richness and subtlety of this celebrated cuisine.
As we settled in, we began our meal with an assortment of kebabs — tender Chicken Kebab, flavourful Fish Tikka, and the delightfully spiced Veg Seekh, each bite capturing the aromatic essence of Awadh. From the buffet spread, the chaat counter offered the ever-popular Papdi Chaat and Pani Puri, adding a playful tang to the beginning of our culinary journey.
Next came the warm and comforting Murgh Shorba, a light yet flavourful soup, setting the stage for the main course. We enjoyed freshly made rotis paired with Awadhi Murgh and a rich Awadhi Veg Curry — both beautifully balanced in spices and taste.
The highlight of the evening was the biryani — both the Gosht Biryani and Vegetable Biryani were fragrant, layered, and cooked to perfection. The subtle infusion of spices made sure the flavours stood out without overpowering the palate — a signature trait of authentic Awadhi cuisine.
To complete the experience, we were served Mango Falooda, an absolute summer delight. With creamy mango ice cream, sabja seeds, and soft vermicelli, it was the perfect end to a sumptuous meal.
Each dish, as sous chef Shashidhar shared, was crafted with care and love. “We’ve tried to bring out the true essence of Awadhi cuisine. While some dishes may seem familiar, we’ve ensured every preparation stays authentic to its roots,” he said, adding, “We invite everyone to come and enjoy this flavourful journey by indulging in our buffet spread.”
So if you’re in Hyderabad and are looking for an unforgettable dining experience, head to Momo Café at Courtyard by Marriott and indulge in the soulful flavours of Dawat-E-Awadh.