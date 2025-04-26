If granted bail, I will come back immediately: A-1 in tapgate case

HYDERABAD: Former Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) chief T Prabhakar Rao has approached the high court seeking anticipatory bail, claiming he is being unfairly implicated in the phone-tapping case. The plea, heard by Justice J Srinivas Rao on Friday, highlights the former official’s health condition and long-standing service record as grounds for bail.

Senior advocate T Niranjan Reddy, representing Rao, informed the court that the 65-year-old petitioner, currently in the United States undergoing treatment for cancer, is prepared to return to India within a week. “Arrest upon arrival will severely impact his health and ability to receive care,” the council contended.

“Prabhakar Rao has served the government with distinction for over three decades and has been recognised for his loyalty and dedication,” said the advocate. He further argued that the phone-tapping case is politically motivated and there is no evidence to suggest that Rao destroyed any material.

He also requested that similar interim protection granted by the Supreme Court to another accused in the case, A-6 Shravan Kumar, be extended to Rao. “If granted anticipatory bail, Rao will return to Hyderabad immediately and cooperate fully with the investigation,” Niranjan Reddy added.

However, opposing the petition, senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for the state government, said that Rao’s passport has already been canceled and a Red Corner Notice has been issued against him. “It is not true that he is voluntarily returning to India. He cannot evade investigation on the grounds of age and illness,” Luthra asserted.

He further alleged that Rao was directly involved in the destruction of evidence, claiming that hard disks containing crucial data were deliberately disposed of in water, though they were later recovered by the investigation team. Luthra firmly maintained that Prabhakar Rao is not eligible for anticipatory bail.

After hearing both sides, Justice Srinivas Rao adjourned the matter to April 29 for the next hearing.