Telangana gears up for fusion of faith, fashion

NALGONDA: On May 12, Nagarjunasagar’s tranquil Buddhist sites will shimmer with a rare fusion of spirituality and stardust as Miss World delegates descend upon its sacred grounds. Amid hurried renovations at the VIP Vijaya Vihar guesthouse, the stage is set for 140 nations to witness Telangana’s heritage.

Three days later, the journey continues in Bhoodan Pochampally, where vibrant Ikat sarees will dazzle on a global ramp, weaving handloom legacy into the pageant’s fabric before spiritual rituals at Yadagirigutta temple elevate this cultural symphony.

The event will see participation from young women representing 140 countries, along with around 3,000 national and international media representatives. As part of their itinerary to explore various tourist destinations across the state, the delegates will arrive at Nagarjunasagar, where they are scheduled to visit Buddhavanam and Nagarjunakonda. The visit is part of the Miss World competition being organised by the Telangana Tourism department in Hyderabad from May 7 to 31.

With only a few days left for the event, renovation works at Vijaya Vihar are progressing at a brisk pace. Painting, installation of new AC units, renovation of toilets, new electrical wiring, drainage work and other upgrades are currently underway. In addition, a road is being constructed from the Nagarjunasagar main road to Vijaya Vihar.

The government has allocated `5 crore for these works, and officials have stated that all tasks will be completed within the next three days.

Last month, Tourism department Managing Director Prakash Reddy, along with District Collector Ila Tripathi, inspected the preparations. During a review meeting, they instructed officials to develop the tourist sites in a way that showcases Telangana’s rich culture and traditions to national and international audiences.

Ikat fashion show planned

The Miss World contestants will also travel from Hyderabad to Bhoodan Pochampally on May 15 to visit a handloom-themed area. Officials said the contestants are expected to participate in a ramp show wearing Pochampally Ikat sarees.

Following the show, the contestants, adorned in traditional sarees, will proceed to Yadagirigutta. They will first arrive at the Presidential Suite located at the foot of the hill, and from there, perform Sankalpa pujas at Vishnu Pushkarini and participate in Akhanda Deeparadhana pujas near the main temple. After seeking the blessings of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, they will inspect the reconstruction works at the main temple. Sources said a documentary will also be filmed during the visit.

It is anticipated that the visit of the Miss World contestants will significantly enhance the global profile of the Yadagirigutta temple.