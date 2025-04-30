Hyderabad

Hyderabad tuition teacher booked for accepting stolen money from 13-year-old to buy iPhone

Jeedimetla police act after boy’s father files complaint; teacher allegedly told student to keep transaction secret.
Used for representational purposes.
Used for representational purposes.(Photo | Apple)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

HYDERABAD: Jeedimetla police have booked a tuition teacher for allegedly accepting stolen money from a 13-year-old student to buy an iPhone for him.

The boy’s father, Kamal Jain (52), lodged a complaint after noticing the phone with his son, a Class 7 student. Upon questioning, the boy admitted to stealing money from his father’s shop and handing it over to his tuition teacher, identified as Sandeep Geloth, to buy him the Apple device.

According to the complaint, the teacher allegedly not only accepted the stolen money but also instructed the boy to keep it a secret. Based on the complaint, police registered a case against Sandeep under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). An investigation is underway.

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com