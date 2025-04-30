Hyderabad tuition teacher booked for accepting stolen money from 13-year-old to buy iPhone

HYDERABAD: Jeedimetla police have booked a tuition teacher for allegedly accepting stolen money from a 13-year-old student to buy an iPhone for him.

The boy’s father, Kamal Jain (52), lodged a complaint after noticing the phone with his son, a Class 7 student. Upon questioning, the boy admitted to stealing money from his father’s shop and handing it over to his tuition teacher, identified as Sandeep Geloth, to buy him the Apple device.

According to the complaint, the teacher allegedly not only accepted the stolen money but also instructed the boy to keep it a secret. Based on the complaint, police registered a case against Sandeep under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). An investigation is underway.