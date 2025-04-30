HYDRAA restores access between 2 Gandipet colonies

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) restored connectivity between Sri Venkateswara Colony and Osmania Colony in Neknampur village, Gandipet mandal. The restored route now provides easier access to Shaikpet and the Golconda Fort for residents.

Officials on Tuesday cleared illegal sheds and fencing erected under high-tension power lines, encroachments that had blocked a key access route between the two colonies. Residents of Sri Venkateswara Colony had filed a complaint through HYDRAA’s Prajavani, alleging that squatters had occupied over 800 square yards of land beneath the power lines.

Following the complaint, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath conducted a field inspection on Saturday and directed immediate removal of the obstructions. Acting on his orders, officials dismantled the sheds and cleared the pathway.