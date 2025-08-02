Sarvi Café vs Central Perk

I was at Third Wave Coffee, sipping my Rs 250 black coffee — though, thanks to reward points for ‘good behaviour’ (ie, drinking mediocre coffee without complaining), it was discounted to Rs 190. Right then, a friend who now lives in Dubai texts, ‘I’m in Hyderabad, let’s catch up’.

When this happens with my current friends, the texts usually go like: Where should we meet? Broadway is too loud, Heart Cup is too far, and 10 Downing Street is not in London. But our texts simply went: I’ll be at Sarvi Café, Khairtabad, in 40 minutes.

That’s where I hung out with my friends before cafés based on the idea of Central Perk opened up. An Irani café is basically Central Perk, populated only by Joeys and Chandlers. You won’t find Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, or Ross — especially Ross.

Here’s how hanging out at Sarvi goes:

First, there’s no ‘regular’ table. It’s not a TV studio. If a table is occupied, you casually request the already seated Seinfeld and Costanza to move a little. The café is less of a melting pot of food and more of a crossover of characters.

The cleanliness? Definitely not Airbus-level spotless, but cleaner than a local bus — let’s call it Aero Express bus-level clean.

The chai and Osmania biscuits are fresher than oxygen post-photosynthesis.

But the puffs and rolls? Decoration pieces only. Once, I tried a puff and it tasted exactly like a plastic chair I once ate at Bowl O’ China.