Khammam officials deploy trench warfare to protect trees

Under the leadership of Forest Divisional Officer (FDO) Venkanna, and with support from the police, forest personnel moved swiftly. Strategic trenches were dug to demarcate forest boundaries, a move that not only thwarted encroachment but also laid the groundwork for water conservation. Bamboo saplings will now be planted along the bunds of these trenches to reinforce the area’s ecological health.

Though initial tensions flared between encroachers and the forest teams, the situation was defused through the intervention of officials. On the ground, awareness sessions were held to explain the ecological value of the land and the legal implications of illegal occupation.

“We are exploring permanent, people-friendly solutions to prevent further encroachments,” the DFO says. “Our goal is to protect forests while being sensitive to the livelihoods of local communities. However, any illegal activity will be dealt with strictly under the law.”

He also commended FDO Venkanna for his field-level leadership and extended his gratitude to forest personnel and the police for their cooperation.

“Conservation is a collective responsibility,” Siddharth adds. “Protecting our forests requires both public participation and a sustainable mindset.”