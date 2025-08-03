Khammam officials deploy trench warfare to protect trees

KHAMMAM: It was a reclamation waged not with slogans, but with shovels. When encroachers turned their gaze towards a lush, `20 crore CAMPA plantation in Errabodu village of Singareni mandal, Khammam’s forest authorities mounted a quiet but firm counter-offensive — one built on trenches, teamwork and awareness.
The 120-acre plantation, painstakingly developed with tall seedlings under the Compensatory Afforestation Programme (CAMPA), had been raised through months of tireless effort by forest staff. But repeated attempts by a few farmers to grab the land prompted District Forest Officer (DFO) Siddharth Vikram Singh to step in. Accompanied by Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Bhadradri Bheema Naik, Sidharth conducted an on-site inspection and ordered immediate action.
Under the leadership of Forest Divisional Officer (FDO) Venkanna, and with support from the police, forest personnel moved swiftly. Strategic trenches were dug to demarcate forest boundaries, a move that not only thwarted encroachment but also laid the groundwork for water conservation. Bamboo saplings will now be planted along the bunds of these trenches to reinforce the area’s ecological health.
Though initial tensions flared between encroachers and the forest teams, the situation was defused through the intervention of officials. On the ground, awareness sessions were held to explain the ecological value of the land and the legal implications of illegal occupation.
“We are exploring permanent, people-friendly solutions to prevent further encroachments,” the DFO says. “Our goal is to protect forests while being sensitive to the livelihoods of local communities. However, any illegal activity will be dealt with strictly under the law.”
He also commended FDO Venkanna for his field-level leadership and extended his gratitude to forest personnel and the police for their cooperation.
“Conservation is a collective responsibility,” Siddharth adds. “Protecting our forests requires both public participation and a sustainable mindset.”