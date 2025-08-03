Telangana teachers turn bird detectives, capture first live sighting of elusive Buttonquail

The bird they photographed, the small buttonquail (Turnix sylvaticus), also known as the common buttonquail, had never been live-recorded in Telangana on the global birding platform eBird. “There were only two previous records for the state, and one of those was of a dead bird,” Madhu tells TNIE.

Often mistaken for a quail, the small buttonquail is a secretive, ground-dwelling bird that inhabits grasslands, scrublands and dry farmlands across Asia and Africa. It is notoriously difficult to spot, preferring to run instead of fly and blending effortlessly into its surroundings. Adding to its mystique is its unusual mating behaviour: the female initiates courtship, while the male incubates the eggs and raises the chicks.

The duo’s discovery adds to a growing list of significant sightings by KBC. In October 2024, they recorded 150 to 200 endangered Indian Skimmers at the Lower Manair Dam (LMD) in Karimnagar, the first-ever appearance of the species documented in Telangana.

Whether in the classroom, at a computer desk, or behind a camera in the wild, Madhu and Raheem prove that curiosity, dedication, and teamwork can lead to extraordinary discoveries.