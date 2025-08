HYDERABAD: By late Monday afternoon, Hyderabad had turned into a city of stranded commuters and impassable roads.

A heavy, unrelenting spell of rain brought traffic to a standstill, upended daily routines, and left neighbourhoods waterlogged as residents waded through another episode of the city’s chronic vulnerability to even a few hours of downpour.

Raj Bhavan Road was among the first to go under. The massive rainwater holding structure constructed on the road overflowed, turning the stretch into a shallow canal. “We had to start diverting vehicles from Khairatabad circle,” said a traffic constable posted at the site. “It just wasn’t safe.”

In Ameerpet, the usually congested Maitrivanam junction took on the appearance of a lake. Rajesh, a resident returning from Sanathnagar, found himself stuck mid-route. “My bike stopped moving. The silencer was under water,” he said, soaked and stranded.