Siraj struck, thunder followed

My job here is simple. As the subheading says, this comedian is here to tell funny stories about Hyderabad. And last week, Hyderabad was all about two things: Siraj and rain.

I delayed writing this article, overthinking which one to choose. Then a friend said, ‘Club both in one article.’ It made zero sense, but when you’re improvising, the first rule is to agree and add. So… yes, and…

Siraj: A day before the match, Siraj was warming up for a tough Test.

Hyderabad: A day before the rains, Hyderabad was warm and humid — preparing for its own test.

Siraj: He’s not batting today, so no pressure yet.

Hyderabad: When it rains, the air pressure drops too.

Siraj: Suddenly, wickets start falling.

Hyderabad: Suddenly, it starts raining.

Siraj: He sees Chris Woakes break his branch.

Hyderabad: We see tree branches break their arms.

Siraj: Day 2 morning, Siraj gets out for zero and returns to the pavilion.

Hyderabad: Day 2 at work, everyone’s on WFH. Work

done = zero.