Siraj struck, thunder followed

My job here is simple. As the subheading says, this comedian is here to tell funny stories about Hyderabad. And last week, Hyderabad was all about two things: Siraj and rain.
I delayed writing this article, overthinking which one to choose. Then a friend said, ‘Club both in one article.’ It made zero sense, but when you’re improvising, the first rule is to agree and add. So… yes, and…
Siraj: A day before the match, Siraj was warming up for a tough Test.
Hyderabad: A day before the rains, Hyderabad was warm and humid — preparing for its own test.
Siraj: He’s not batting today, so no pressure yet.
Hyderabad: When it rains, the air pressure drops too.
Siraj: Suddenly, wickets start falling.
Hyderabad: Suddenly, it starts raining.
Siraj: He sees Chris Woakes break his branch.
Hyderabad: We see tree branches break their arms.
Siraj: Day 2 morning, Siraj gets out for zero and returns to the pavilion.
Hyderabad: Day 2 at work, everyone’s on WFH. Work
done = zero.
Siraj: By evening, India is all out. Siraj returns and takes 4 wickets. A very productive day.
Hyderabad: By evening, we realize it’s logout time, so we pretend to work for four hours. Just another day.
Siraj: Day 3, India bats again. Jaiswal strikes like thunder and scores 118. What a clutch performance.
Hyderabad: Thunder strikes Hyderabad just as everyone steps out. Clutch stops performing due to water inside.
Siraj: Sees Akash Deep score his first 50. Nightwatchman or a full-time batsman?
Hyderabad: Flyovers look like the Arabian Sea for the first time. Is that my watchman or a full-time fisherman?
Siraj: Probably happy with Jadeja and Washington’s fifties helping India reach 374.
Hyderabad: We’re happy the rain stopped, so we rushed to finish all the pending chores.
Siraj: Zack Crawley messes with him, angers Siraj, who then takes his wicket the next ball.
Hyderabad: The rain messes with us, makes us angry, and drenches us the next moment.
Siraj: Root and Brook add 195 for the 4th wicket. Siraj misses the GOAT Bumrah.
Hyderabad: It rained 151.5 mm and we’re missing a BOAT.
Siraj: Drops the catch of Brook — what a blunder!
Hyderabad: People still ride bikes without raincoats — what a blunder!
Siraj: Rain stops play at the end of Day 4.
Hyderabad: Rain doesn’t stop. It stops everything else.
Siraj: Siraj strikes again — England lose their captain Pope.
Hyderabad: Thunder strikes again — infrastructure in Hyderabad loses hope.
Siraj: Now Prasidh Krishna also joins the party by taking wickets.
Hyderabad: Now along
with rain, traffic also joins the party — commuters feel like hit wicket.
Siraj: Takes the final wicket with a perfect ball in the blockhole.
Hyderabad: A truck falls into a black hole.
Siraj: Wins Man of the Match and returns home safe.
Hyderabad: Everyone stuck under the metro pillar man up to match the surge uber price and reach home safe.
Siraj: India wins.
Hyderabad: Hyderabad survives.
Sandesh
@msgfromsandesh
(This comedian is here to tell funny stories about Hyderabad)
(The writer’s views are his own)