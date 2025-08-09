Wild West Fantasy at Aqua

Cowboy hats, country music, sizzling American bites, and endless games — Hyderabad got a wild taste of the Wild West recently as Royal Challenge American Pride lit up Aqua at The Park, Somajiguda, with the launch of its high-energy, immersive experience: Royal Challenge American Pride Rodeo Nights.
The scene was straight out of a classic Western movie — with lasso challenges, hammer slam games, an AR-powered photo booth, and a DIY zone buzzing with creativity. From the moment we walked in, it was non-stop fun, music, and entertainment, bringing together the spirit of Americana with modern flair.
The night was the first Rodeo Nights event in India, kickstarting a nationwide tour aimed at giving Indian audiences a taste of the bold, adventurous spirit of American whiskey culture.
“We took everyone on a little escape to the Wild West,” said Merrick Rodrigues, brand ambassador of Diageo India, adding, “This was the first Rodeo Nights event and we launched it in Hyderabad. Through this, we showcased Royal Challenge American Pride, which truly represents the spirit of America — a first-of-its-kind blend that brings together the boldness of American whiskey with the familiarity of Indian whiskey.”
Designed for the evolving Indian palate, Royal Challenge American Pride is a unique blend of Indian and American whiskies, catering to those looking for a different kind of kick. “We’ve all grown up with Scotch as the dominant whiskey profile. This blend opens up new possibilities and experiences,” Merrick added.
Of course, a celebration is incomplete without great food and drinks, and Rodeo Nights delivered on that front with a carefully curated cocktail menu, all themed around cowboy life and Americana.
“We had the Bronco Brew — coffee, chocolate, and American Pride whiskey. Then there was Sunset Sour — because what’s more cowboy than riding into a sunset? And the Campfire Collins — fruity, tropical, with peach notes,” Merrick shared.
We also sipped on signature serves like the Cowboy Reviver and Night Out Old Fashioned, covering everything from spirit-forward drinks to vibrant highballs.
“We wanted to keep it inclusive — whether you’re into bold, stirred-down classics or something light and fizzy, there was something for everyone,” he added, sharing that they didn’t do mocktails this time because the event was a true celebration of American Pride. “And that means keeping it true to the spirit,” Merrick stated.
As the beats dropped and the cocktails flowed, Rodeo Nights offered a slice of escapism — a Wild West fantasy right in the heart of Hyderabad. And judging by the crowd’s energy, it’s safe to say: the rodeo has just begun.