Wild West Fantasy at Aqua

Cowboy hats, country music, sizzling American bites, and endless games — Hyderabad got a wild taste of the Wild West recently as Royal Challenge American Pride lit up Aqua at The Park, Somajiguda, with the launch of its high-energy, immersive experience: Royal Challenge American Pride Rodeo Nights.

The scene was straight out of a classic Western movie — with lasso challenges, hammer slam games, an AR-powered photo booth, and a DIY zone buzzing with creativity. From the moment we walked in, it was non-stop fun, music, and entertainment, bringing together the spirit of Americana with modern flair.

The night was the first Rodeo Nights event in India, kickstarting a nationwide tour aimed at giving Indian audiences a taste of the bold, adventurous spirit of American whiskey culture.

“We took everyone on a little escape to the Wild West,” said Merrick Rodrigues, brand ambassador of Diageo India, adding, “This was the first Rodeo Nights event and we launched it in Hyderabad. Through this, we showcased Royal Challenge American Pride, which truly represents the spirit of America — a first-of-its-kind blend that brings together the boldness of American whiskey with the familiarity of Indian whiskey.”