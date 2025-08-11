Civic apathy turns PG Road into nightmare in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: PG Road, a key stretch linking Paradise Circle to major hospitals such as Navodaya, Sunshine, and KIMS, continues to languish in neglect. Despite being part of a vital healthcare and residential corridor, the road is plagued by potholes, sewage overflow, hotel waste dumping, illegal parking and frequent flooding.

Last month, after just two hours of rain, boats had to be deployed for rescue — a scene eerily reminiscent of the 2020 floods. Residents and commuters say these problems have persisted for over a decade without a permanent solution.

At Sunshine Hospital, an ER nurse says even getting patients in is risky. “One bump and the patient inside is jolted — it’s dangerous.” Just metres away, first-aid store operator Suresh has seen the toll first-hand. He said, “Two-wheelers often skid near the Paradise stretch.

Several injured customers come to my shop after falls.” Talking about the growing mosquito menace, Dr Keshwani, a general physician who has practised in Sindhi Colony for over 20 years, said, “I see 30 dengue cases every day. The civic body must act immediately.”

Lakshmi Narayan, who runs a dosa stall, says sewage from internal lanes spills onto the main road daily. “The stench is unbearable, and it’s affecting business.” At night, the mess grows worse. A photo lab owner alleged, “They wash utensils on the road, mixing with sewage water.”

Facing mounting complaints, Begumpet Zonal Corporator Srihari told TNIE the area was inspected on August 9. “We directed the engineering team to start road restoration works within 4 to 5 days.”