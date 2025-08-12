Trolley mows down three labourers in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Three plantation workers from Odisha died after a trolley hit them on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near milestone 71 towards Shameerpet on Monday around 2.30 pm, under Keesara police station limits.

The deceased are Chak Mohan (21), Jaya Ram (34) and Narayana (26). They had just finished planting saplings beside the railing and were walking along the ORR edge after lunch when the accident occurred.

Police said the speeding trolley, driven by Sadula Ganesh, first hit the railing before crashing into the workers. Ganesh, who was travelling from Gajuwaka, Visakhapatnam to Shameerpet, is suspected to have fallen asleep at the wheel.

A breathalyser test confirmed he had not consumed alcohol.