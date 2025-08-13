CM Revanth Reddy visit shakes GHMC out of deep slumber

HYDERABAD: The surprise inspection by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy appears to have woken the GHMC out of its deep slumber. Reports coming in say that within 48 hours of the inspection, officials have decided to initiate steps to address the issue.

Sources said the civic body will prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for laying a Storm Water Drain (SWD) network to address clear water stagnation during heavy rains in nearby colonies of the major nala running from Krishnakanth Park, Madhura Nagar, Maitrivanam, Aditya Trade Centre to Satyam Theatre in Ameerpet.

The GHMC will hire consultancy services to prepare a DPR for the SWD network by August 14. This includes a survey of drainage systems and flood-prone areas, an assessment of existing conditions and an analysis of deficiencies from both hydraulic and structural perspectives.

The consultancy will also identify obstructions, bottlenecks, and encroachments, develop a rehabilitation plan, estimate flood discharge and provide hydraulic designs based on a five-year return period.

Plans will cover shifting or replacing utilities within the RoW, such as drinking water pipelines, sewer lines, electrical lines, transformers and trees. A Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) survey up to a maximum depth of five metres will be conducted, and utility mapping will be finalised in coordination with HMWSSB, TGSPDCL, TRANSCO, HMDA and other departments concerned.