Key bridges closed as Musi river overflows in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Heavy rains and the lifting of Himayathsagar reservoir’s crest gates have led to the overflow of the Musi river, prompting the closure of Chaderghat causeway, Moosarambagh bridge and Ziaguda 100-feet road for public safety.

Traffic police have advised commuters to use Chaderghat bridge or Golnaka bridge as alternatives until water levels recede. Motorists are urged to avoid the closed stretches to prevent congestion, with traffic personnel deployed at diversion points to assist movement.

Authorities said the surge in the Musi river’s flow had made the causeway unsafe for travel. Officials are monitoring water levels and weather conditions closely.

Service road flooded

Cyberabad police have issued an urgent travel advisory after heavy inflows into Himayathsagar led to overflow downstream, flooding the Outer Ring Road (ORR) service road at Exit 17.

“The inundated stretch is unsafe for motorists. Commuters must strictly avoid the service roads at Exit 17 and follow diversion routes arranged by our personnel,” the advisory said.

Two-wheeler riders and heavy vehicle operators have been specifically cautioned to slow down, as waterlogging could cause skidding and obscure road edges. Authorities warned that the next 48 hours are critical, with more intense rain likely.

“This is a serious weather threat — stay indoors unless travel is absolutely unavoidable,” officials reiterated.