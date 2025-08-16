Flavourful ode to rains at Vanam

There’s something about the monsoon that stirs the senses — the earthy aroma of rain-kissed soil, the gentle rhythm of droplets on the window, and that undeniable craving for comforting food. Tapping into this seasonal sentiment, Vanam South Indian Kitchen & Bar, Jubilee Hills, a celebrated destination for authentic South Indian flavours, has unveiled an exclusive ‘Monsoon Menu’ designed to warm both heart and soul.
The menu is a culinary journey through South India’s monsoon traditions, where every dish is crafted to complement the romance of the rains, but with a contemporary twist. After braving the drizzle, we settled into our cosy table, starting the experience with a couple of vibrant mocktails — Ruby Ragam and Pushpa Potion. Ruby Ragam, made with cranberry juice, fresh lime juice, and strawberry syrup, carried a refreshing zing, while Pushpa Potion — a blend of butterfly pea tea, lavender syrup, and fresh lime juice — offered a sweet, floral note.
From the vegetarian selection, the Sambar Rice Arancini stood out — crispy rice balls infused with the aroma of sambar, served alongside a vibrant peanut chutney, delivering comfort in every bite. The non-vegetarian spread was equally indulgent, featuring Chettinad Chicken Paniyaram, Mutton Dosa Cigar, Kajjikayalu Chicken Fry, and Dosa Batter Prawns. The paniyarams, paired with spicy chicken keema, were an instant hit. The Mutton Dosa Cigar emerged as the showstopper — bite-sized mini dosas stuffed with tender pulled mutton, slow-cooked in fragrant spices. The Kajjikayalu Chicken Fry offered an inventive twist: coconut-kissed chicken wrapped in gujiya-style dough and shaped like the traditional sweet. The Dosa Batter Prawns, a desi nod to tempura, combined a perfectly crisp coating with juicy, spice-kissed prawns.
We ended the feast on a sweet note with the Coconut Lychee Sago Pudding, served inside a coconut shell and topped with almond and pistachio. The presentation was as charming as the flavour, brimming with creamy coconut goodness.
The ‘Monsoon Menu’ is available until the end of the month — the perfect excuse to gather friends and family for a decadent South Indian feast, accompanied by the soothing soundtrack of the rain.