Flavourful ode to rains at Vanam

There’s something about the monsoon that stirs the senses — the earthy aroma of rain-kissed soil, the gentle rhythm of droplets on the window, and that undeniable craving for comforting food. Tapping into this seasonal sentiment, Vanam South Indian Kitchen & Bar, Jubilee Hills, a celebrated destination for authentic South Indian flavours, has unveiled an exclusive ‘Monsoon Menu’ designed to warm both heart and soul.

The menu is a culinary journey through South India’s monsoon traditions, where every dish is crafted to complement the romance of the rains, but with a contemporary twist. After braving the drizzle, we settled into our cosy table, starting the experience with a couple of vibrant mocktails — Ruby Ragam and Pushpa Potion. Ruby Ragam, made with cranberry juice, fresh lime juice, and strawberry syrup, carried a refreshing zing, while Pushpa Potion — a blend of butterfly pea tea, lavender syrup, and fresh lime juice — offered a sweet, floral note.