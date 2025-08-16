GHMC restores over 100 streetlights in Shaikpet

HYDERABAD: Following a report by TNIE on July 5 titled “Streetlights Out, Official Sleep”, which highlighted non-functional streetlights in Surya Nagar, Shaikpet, the GHMC has restored lighting in the area by repairing and replacing over 100 streetlights. For over six months, several streets in the locality had been plunged into darkness despite repeated grievances by residents. The lack of proper lighting had raised serious safety concerns, with locals pointing to increased risks for pedestrians and motorists during night hours.

As part of the restoration work, GHMC has also installed timers to ensure lights are switched off during the day, aiming to conserve energy and prevent wastage. Residents said visibility and safety have improved significantly after the repairs. However, they continue to demand an upgrade from 35-watt to 110-watt lights for better illumination, along with more reliable timers to avoid future faults.

GHMC further assured them that maintenance will be carried out directly by its streetlight department following the expiry of the previous contractor’s agreement.