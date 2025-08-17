Two among seven held in jewellery robbery case in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police arrested two Bihar natives among seven accused in the Khazana jewellery robbery case that took place on August 12.

According to police, the accused conducted a recce of jewellery showrooms in Chandanagar for 20 days before selecting the Khazana showroom.

The Bihar-based accused had planned to loot gold and diamond jewellery shops in Hyderabad using firearms. With the help of Deepak Kumar Sah, a welding worker, they procured two second-hand bikes on July 31 and carried out surveillance of the showrooms.

During the robbery, the accused opened fire at Deputy Manager Satish Kumar, injuring his left knee, and looted around 10 kg of silver articles, including gold-coated silver.

Police said Aashish Kumar Singh was later apprehended in Maharashtra, and based on his information, Deepak Kumar Sah, who arranged stay, vehicles, and helped identify targets, was also arrested.

The remaining five accused have been identified, but their details were not disclosed to the media.

A case has been registered and efforts are underway to apprehend the absconding accused. Further investigation is on