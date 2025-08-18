Telangana’s jain gallery crumbles in silence as centuries-old heritage faces ruin

HYDERABAD: Once a quiet, revered corner in the Telangana State Museum at Public Gardens, Hyderabad, the Jain Gallery — home to one of the state’s finest collections of Jain art and iconography — now lies in a state of disrepair and abandonment. Closed for over five years due to roof damage and water seepage, the once-celebrated gallery now faces permanent heritage loss as invasive roots from unchecked rooftop vegetation snake through its walls.
The Jain gallery was established in 2004 under the initiative of senior archaeologists and historians to bring together rare Jain sculptures, inscriptions and artefacts scattered across Telangana — from Karimnagar, Warangal and Nalgonda to Adilabad and Khammam — into a single, curated space. The intent was noble: to aid research, heritage education, and religious pilgrimages. But despite its significance, today the gallery is closed to all visitors, its structural condition deemed unsafe even for staff.
According to sources familiar with its history, the gallery is housed in a portion of the museum building originally constructed in 1924. Though repairs were undertaken in 2004, the ageing material — comprising lime mortar, iron girders, and brick — could not withstand the test of time. Water seeped through the ceiling, pooling on the floor, weakening the roof’s structural integrity and prompting fears of collapse.
“Humidity and moisture have already begun to affect the stone surfaces of the sculptures,” a retired senior official told TNIE on condition of anonymity. “Over time, this leads to fungal growth and surface weathering,” he added.
The gallery, in this context, serves as both a memorial and educational site, a capsule of a once-vibrant tradition that left behind temples, inscriptions, and monastic remains across Telangana. But as of now, the gallery’s silence is deafening. With no restoration plan officially underway and limited funding from either the state or Centre, officials have only issued broad assurances.
Heritage activists and archaeologists suggest the way forward could include public-private partnerships and community-based fundraising, particularly involving the Jain community itself. “It’s not just about religion,” said one expert. “This is cultural history. And history, when neglected, doesn’t just fade — it collapses.”
A cry for preservation
Despite the gallery’s closure, the sculptures still stand — stoic, graceful, and vulnerable. Experts warn that unless immediate steps are taken to address the roof collapse, water damage, and lack of environmental controls, the site could lose its value not only to art and archaeology, but to generations of students and pilgrims yet to come.
“If a child cries of hunger, we don’t say we have no food. We do everything we can. The Jain Gallery is crying. We must act before it’s too late,” a retired official said.
“The entire State Museum is set for a complete revamp. Our Department of Archaeology is engaging a museum specialist and consulting senior experts who have worked for over a decade at the Salar Jung Museum. These experts will lead the overhaul, including redesigning the display areas, which are currently outdated and not engaging for visitors. There’s also a lack of proper lighting to highlight key exhibits, which will be addressed,” Jayesh Ranjan, special chief secretary (FAC) for Tourism and Culture, told TNIE.
He added that, “the planning phase alone will take about a year. The revamp will cover every section — from paintings, coins, and manuscripts to sculptures. In addition, there are plans to publish more books related to the museum and its collections.”
“In 2004 and 2007, we had received just `30 lakh through the Central Finance Assistance (CFA) funds. Those were used for minor works like paintings and windows. We need at least `20 crore for the revamp. Additionally, no funds have been separately sanctioned by the state government. As we are not receiving any funds, we are trying to collaborate with private groups like Singareni, Aditya Birla Group and others,” a senior official from the Heritage department told TNIE.