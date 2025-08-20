After internet outage in Hyderabad, officials spar

HYDERABAD: Parts of Hyderabad witnessed a major disruption in fibre-to-home broadband services, while cable TV went off air in several localities following the widespread cutting of fibre optic cables. The Cellular

Operators Association of India (COAI) blamed the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGSPDCL) for what it called “indiscriminate and aggressive” cable cutting.

However, the power utility defended its action, stating that it was carried out in the interest of public safety.

According to COAI, nearly one lakh fibre cables were cut by the electricity department on Tuesday, causing an outage across the city. Cable operators are expected to meet TGSPDCL CMD Musharraf Faruqui on Wednesday, warning that services may be discontinued across Hyderabad if talks fail.

A senior TGSPDCL official said operators were running cables along electricity poles without adhering to norms. “Only dangerously low-hanging or unsafe cables were cut,” the official said.

He added that repeated notices had been given for over a year and dozens of meetings held with operators, but no corrective measures were taken.