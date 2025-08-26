Gramophones revive nostalgia in Hyderabad’s antique shops, blending music, memory and heritage

HYDERABAD: In an age of invisible music libraries and silent AirPod symphonies, the gramophone demands a different kind of attention. It is unapologetically physical, tactile and communal. It asks for a hand to wind its key, an ear to lean in close and a shared moment to appreciate its warm, analogue soul. In Hyderabad’s antique stores, this nearly-lost ritual of listening is being lovingly preserved.

In the 1970s and 80s, jukeboxes stood in popular cafes in Abids and other parts of the Old City, waiting for a 25-paisa coin to spin a favourite track. A song, a cup of chai and a short pause in a busy day — that was entertainment. Today, while most ears are plugged into apps and AirPods, nostalgia still lingers in the city’s old homes and antique shops.

At Khaja Complex on Masab Tank–Banjara Hills Road, beside Dine Hill Restaurant, sits a fourth-generation antique store started by Mirza Mustafa Ali Baig and now run by his son, Mirza Azhar Ali Baig. Cameras, lamps, chandeliers, Polaroids — the place feels like stepping into a different century. But the showstopper is a 70-year-old gramophone. “It’s the main attraction,” says Azhar, a Nizam enthusiast whose family has spent four decades restoring key-wound players and portable box gramophones, or valise models. Most of his finds come from the homes of Nawabs.