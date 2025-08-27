IntegriMedical’s N-FIS: Needle-Free, Stress-Free

Go back to all those times we cried, fussed, or flat out refused to step into a hospital, just to avoid the dreaded injection. And let’s be honest — it’s not just children who feel this way. Even as adults, many of us tense up at the mere sight of a needle. This fear, commonly known as trypanophobia (needle phobia), is more widespread than we realise, affecting nearly 20–50% of children and 20–30% of adults worldwide.

But what if medical care didn’t have to come with that anxiety? What if injections could be given without a single prick? That’s exactly what IntegriMedical’s N-FIS (Needle-Free Injection System) is making possible. As India’s first device of its kind, N-FIS is transforming drug delivery by eliminating needles altogether. Clinically proven to minimise pain and stress, it offers a child-friendly, patient-friendly, and almost painless experience, redefining what a trip to the doctor can feel like.

Backed by global regulatory approvals including CDSCO, CE, MDSAP, and ISO 13485, the system meets the strictest international safety and quality standards. It has been validated for both subcutaneous and intramuscular applications of low-viscosity drugs. Beyond comfort, doctors highlight its ability to improve patient compliance, reduce the risk of needle-stick injuries, and make clinical procedures faster and more efficient.