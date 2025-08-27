IntegriMedical’s N-FIS: Needle-Free, Stress-Free

Go back to all those times we cried, fussed, or flat out refused to step into a hospital, just to avoid the dreaded injection. And let’s be honest — it’s not just children who feel this way. Even as adults, many of us tense up at the mere sight of a needle. This fear, commonly known as trypanophobia (needle phobia), is more widespread than we realise, affecting nearly 20–50% of children and 20–30% of adults worldwide.
But what if medical care didn’t have to come with that anxiety? What if injections could be given without a single prick? That’s exactly what IntegriMedical’s N-FIS (Needle-Free Injection System) is making possible. As India’s first device of its kind, N-FIS is transforming drug delivery by eliminating needles altogether. Clinically proven to minimise pain and stress, it offers a child-friendly, patient-friendly, and almost painless experience, redefining what a trip to the doctor can feel like.
Backed by global regulatory approvals including CDSCO, CE, MDSAP, and ISO 13485, the system meets the strictest international safety and quality standards. It has been validated for both subcutaneous and intramuscular applications of low-viscosity drugs. Beyond comfort, doctors highlight its ability to improve patient compliance, reduce the risk of needle-stick injuries, and make clinical procedures faster and more efficient.
Apart from leading hospitals, over 1,000 doctors across Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities have already adopted N-FIS. Dr Babu S Madarkar, MD Pediatrics and chief neonatologist at KIMS Cuddles, Secunderabad, explains how it has transformed his practice: “With no needles involved, the entire procedure takes less than a tenth of a second. I’ve seen children walk in anxious and leave smiling, saying, ‘That didn’t feel like anything!’ It greatly reduces anxiety for both children and their parents, making clinic visits far more relaxed. Once parents see how quick and comfortable it is, they spread the word, many now come in specifically asking for the needle-free option over traditional syringes.”
For Sarvesh Mutha, managing director of IntegriMedical, the journey began with a realisation. While needle-free technology had been explored in the US and Europe, it was still unfamiliar in India, despite the fact that it would solve the needle phobia. What drove him and his team was not just the urge to invent, but the shared goal of making healthcare safer, less stressful, and free from the emotional and operational pain of needle phobia. This vision led to the reimagining of traditional drug delivery methods and the creation of N-FIS, formally launched in April 2024 to make the technology accessible to patients, parents, and practitioners alike.
So, how does it work? Sarvesh explains, “Designed to be India’s first needle-free injection system, N-FIS uses a high-pressure jet stream instead of a needle to deliver medication quickly, accurately, and almost painlessly in less than a second. Most patients don’t even realise it has begun. With its sleek, compact stainless-steel body, the device is ergonomic, easy to handle, and non-invasive. It eliminates the risks of needle-stick injuries and cross-contamination, delivering up to 0.5 ml of medication in under one-tenth of a second.” He added that clinical studies confirm it is effective, well-tolerated, and highly acceptable. Beyond comfort, N-FIS supports sustainability by reducing toxic sharps waste and enabling up to 10,000 vaccinations per device with simple cartridge replacements.
The response has been especially strong in Hyderabad, where parents and doctors share remarkable stories. One little girl, usually terrified of injections, slept peacefully through her vaccination. Parents say the device has taken away much of the stress they once felt before medical visits. Doctors too appreciate its seamless use for both intramuscular and subcutaneous applications, along with the elimination of risks like swelling or accidental injuries.
For families, this means children who once dreaded injections now approach them calmly, transforming the entire healthcare experience into something smoother, safer, and far more humane.