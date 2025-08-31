GHMC cuts costs, redraws CRMP blueprint for roads

HYDERABAD: The proposed Phase two of the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP), which will cover 1,142.54 km across 934 stretches in Hyderabad over five years (2025–2030), has been revised to Rs 2,828 crore from the earlier Rs 3,825 crore which is a reduction of Rs 1,000 crore.

GHMC has restructured CRMP Phase two to include both existing and new roads across different zones, with a total length of 1,142.54 km at an estimated cost of Rs 2,828 crore. Of this, 744.22 km of existing roads across 510 stretches will require Rs 1,900 crore.

In addition, 424 new stretches covering 396.22 km have been included, with an estimated cost of Rs 928 crore. The project has been divided into seven packages, with the Khairatabad zone split into two.

According to sources, acting on the instructions of GHMC Commissioner R V Karnan, a committee comprising three zonal commissioners and the chief engineer met twice this month to review the proposals. Following detailed review, the committee removed components such as storm water drains, desilting, mechanical sweeping, greenery, and monsoon emergency teams.