Solar power, 4G to help HYDRAA protect city lakes

HYDRAA will engage an external agency to supply, install and commission the cameras, with integration into the city’s Integrated Command and Control Centre. Once the Letter of Acceptance (LoA) is issued, the selected bidder will be required to begin work within seven days and complete the supply and installation in four months. The contract will also include a two-year Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC).

During this period, the agency will be responsible for servicing the cameras, cleaning solar panels, and addressing technical issues. Minor complaints must be rectified within 24 hours, while replacements in the event of major faults are to be completed within two days.

Officials said the round-the-clock surveillance will provide a visible deterrent against unauthorised activity, while also allowing authorities to track ongoing violations. “The aim is to secure lakes as essential natural assets and protect them from further degradation,” a source said.