Major General Naozar Patel’s mission of fitness, theatre, social change

HYDERABAD: In an age of quick-fix fitness trends and flashy gyms, 75-year-old former Army officer, Major General Naozar Patel (retd.), is quietly leading a wellness movement of his own, on two wheels, on stage and in the hearts of those who ride and learn with him.
Every Sunday before sunrise, while the city still sleeps, he leads his troop on a different kind of patrol. Their mission: to discover hidden lakes and historic caves, and, above all, find a deeper sense of community.
Commissioned into the Corps of Engineers in December 1972, Naozar Patel retired in 2009 after a distinguished career that took him from the Indian Peace Keeping Force in Sri Lanka to counter-insurgency operations in Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir, and high-altitude service in Ladakh and Sikkim. An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, he comes from a proud ‘Fauji’ family — his father, uncles, son and daughter-in-law all serving in the armed forces.
What began as a five-member cycling group during the pandemic has grown into a 58-member community and a 102-member dramatics club. The cycling group rides every Sunday without fail — through city bylanes, rural roads, forest trails, lakesides, historic caves, meditation centres and even remote schools.
Along the way, they have visited Gandicheruvu lake for lake awareness, one of Asia’s largest water filtration plants at Kodandapur to learn about water safety, century-old caves to appreciate heritage and Kanha Shanti Vanam to explore meditation. In village pockets, children greet them with curiosity and delight.
Across 138 rides, the group has had zero accidents — a record Naozar Patel credits to strict discipline. Helmets are non-negotiable, speed is secondary, and every ride begins with a safety briefing, even if only two people turn up. “Fitness improves every day. But a moment’s carelessness can take everything away,” he says.
A stage for confidence and courage
If cycling builds stamina, his dramatics club builds confidence. The 102-member group welcomes all — shy teenagers finding their voice, senior citizens chasing long-lost dreams and homemakers discovering self-expression. “Theatre helps you understand another person’s life. That builds empathy. And empathy is the foundation of a strong society,” the former Army officer tells TNIE.
Over time, the club has become a healing space where introverts open up, children learn teamwork, and adults rediscover their creativity.
After interacting with students and volunteers, Naozar Patel now plans to expand his social mission. His upcoming initiatives include road safety sessions in government schools, women’s safety workshops, mental health and meditation programmes, motivational talks for youth, environmental conservation rides and discipline-based self-development modules.
He is especially committed to guiding teenagers. “If you catch them young, you can save them from decades of suffering,” he says.
For Naozar Patel, this chapter of life feels like the most meaningful. With his cycling family growing, his dramatics club thriving and his social initiatives expanding, he hopes to leave behind not just a legacy of fitness, but one of community, confidence and conscious living.