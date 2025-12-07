Major General Naozar Patel’s mission of fitness, theatre, social change

HYDERABAD: In an age of quick-fix fitness trends and flashy gyms, 75-year-old former Army officer, Major General Naozar Patel (retd.), is quietly leading a wellness movement of his own, on two wheels, on stage and in the hearts of those who ride and learn with him.

Every Sunday before sunrise, while the city still sleeps, he leads his troop on a different kind of patrol. Their mission: to discover hidden lakes and historic caves, and, above all, find a deeper sense of community.

Commissioned into the Corps of Engineers in December 1972, Naozar Patel retired in 2009 after a distinguished career that took him from the Indian Peace Keeping Force in Sri Lanka to counter-insurgency operations in Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir, and high-altitude service in Ladakh and Sikkim. An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, he comes from a proud ‘Fauji’ family — his father, uncles, son and daughter-in-law all serving in the armed forces.

What began as a five-member cycling group during the pandemic has grown into a 58-member community and a 102-member dramatics club. The cycling group rides every Sunday without fail — through city bylanes, rural roads, forest trails, lakesides, historic caves, meditation centres and even remote schools.

Along the way, they have visited Gandicheruvu lake for lake awareness, one of Asia’s largest water filtration plants at Kodandapur to learn about water safety, century-old caves to appreciate heritage and Kanha Shanti Vanam to explore meditation. In village pockets, children greet them with curiosity and delight.

Across 138 rides, the group has had zero accidents — a record Naozar Patel credits to strict discipline. Helmets are non-negotiable, speed is secondary, and every ride begins with a safety briefing, even if only two people turn up. “Fitness improves every day. But a moment’s carelessness can take everything away,” he says.