Unmasked & unmissable Naga cuisine

For him, the menu represents the entire region. “I may be from Nagaland, but whenever I cook at events like this, I represent the whole North-East. I love my North-East,” he adds with pride.

To bring that authenticity to Hyderabad, nearly 50 kilos of produce were transported for the pop-up. He credits the Sheraton team for ensuring smooth logistics. “We’re doing smoked pork, smoked chicken, and dishes using ingredients many people may not have tasted before. I wouldn’t call them exotic; they’re just different from what people here are used to,” he notes.

The simplicity of the cuisine, he explains, is its greatest charm. “There’s hardly any masala. We don’t use oil — most dishes are stewed or boiled. Any oil you see comes from the natural fat of the meat,” he explains.

Ask him what defines Naga cuisine and he doesn’t hesitate: “Its simplicity. It’s like home cooking. As chefs, we tweak flavours a little to make it more palatable for guests — but everything remains as authentic as possible, including the names of the dishes.”

For him, regional Indian cuisine isn’t a trend but the future. “We’ve had enough of outside food. It’s time to explore and celebrate what the eastern parts of India have to offer,” he says.

Chef Joel’s culinary journey began in 2005. “Next year will be 21 years,” he smiles. But the early years were challenging. “In the beginning, no one called us for events. Patience is the most important word for a chef. If you stay committed to your craft, the reward comes,” he recalls. After 12 years, calls finally started pouring in from five-star hotels across India. “That’s success — not money, but appreciation. Recognition,” he further adds.