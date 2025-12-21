HYDRAA clears 15-year-old encroachments

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Saturday removed illegal structures constructed on a public road, resolving a long-pending problem faced by residents of Road No 4 in Aravind Enclave in Alwal mandal of Medchal–Malkajgiri district.

Acting decisively, HYDRAA officials cleared multiple encroachments, including walls built across a 50-foot-wide road, restoring public access after nearly 15 years.

Residents said that some house owners had encroached upon the road, blocking the thoroughfare. Despite repeated complaints to GHMC officials, no action was taken. The residents recently approached HYDRAA during a Prajavani programme, explaining that due to the encroachments they were forced to take a detour of over a kilometre to reach the main road located just 100 metres away.

Following a field-level inspection, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath ordered the removal of the encroachments.

Residents said the clearance would also facilitate the smooth movement of ambulances to and from a private hospital located in the lane.