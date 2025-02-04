Hyderabad witnesses magical Ramayana Kalpavrksam festival

The festival wasn’t just about performances — it was also a space for reflection, discussion, and deep engagement. Dr Anupama Kylash, another performer at the event, spoke about how the festival seamlessly blended art with intellect. “Ramayana Kalpavrksam merges scholarship and practice, recreation and learning. It is a complete package that revives Indic thought in the Indian mind through the timeless story of the Ramayana. The talk on Ramayana Kalpavrksam by Sri Vishwanatha Satyanarayana was both exhilarating and intimidating! My experience of the festival was filled with awe, admiration, and joy.”