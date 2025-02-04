Hyderabad witnesses magical Ramayana Kalpavrksam festival

Hyderabad buzzed with excitement as the Ramayana Kalpavrksam festival unfolded at CCRT, Madhapur, filling the city with music, dance, and storytelling. For three days, the festival was more than just an event — it was a celebration of culture, a deep dive into ancient traditions, and a unique opportunity to experience the Ramayana in a way that felt both timeless and profoundly relevant.
Dr Ananda Shankar Jayant, the festival’s curator, shared her vision, “This is the third edition of the Ramayana Kalpavrksam festival, which began in 2023. While the first two editions were held closer to Shri Ram Navami in March, we advanced it this year due to the heat and exam schedules. Rama has always been integral to my dance journey, and since the Ramayana resonates with everyone, it felt natural to shape this festival as a ‘Kalpavriksha’ — a wish-fulfilling tree.”
The festival’s approach was both thoughtful and creative, offering a perfect blend of deep discussions, hands-on learning, and extraordinary performances. Dr Jayant elaborated, “The festival brings together performing arts, scholarship, and immersive learning. Mornings feature scholarly talks and interactive sessions, while evenings showcase a variety of performances — from classical dances to Carnatic crossover bands — ensuring accessibility for all. We also support cultural entrepreneurs and artisans.” This multifaceted approach made it an enriching experience for both art lovers and curious minds alike.
Performances were, of course, the heartbeat of the festival. Takkuvemi Manaku, a Bharatanatyam dance piece by Shankarananda Kalakshetra and choreographed by Dr Jayant herself, provided a powerful start. This performance, telling the story of Lord Vishnu’s Dashavatara, captivated audiences with stunning choreography and poetry by Bhakta Ramadas. Reflecting on the experience, one artiste shared, “It was a blessing to perform the invocatory piece at the Ramayana Kalpavrksam in front of distinguished dignitaries. The choreography by our beloved Ananda akka, combined with splendid lighting by Surya Rao anna and mesmerising digital visuals by Gunjan Astaputre anna, created the perfect beginning to a cultural extravaganza like no other.”
But it wasn’t just dance that made the festival special. A diverse array of art forms contributed to a truly immersive experience. Vishaka Hari’s Harikatha performance was particularly memorable, offering a fresh take on the Ramayana. “The Ramayana Kalpavrksam festival is unique, vibrant, and colourful, featuring a blend of arts, Harikatha, music, dance, talks, workshops, and lec-dems (lecture-demonstrations) from various parts of the country. It presents ‘Unity in Diversity’ through Rama. This year, I presented Ramayana — The Eternal Life-Giving Tree, narrating the Ramayana in 10 languages, including two foreign languages. The enthusiastic crowd of rasikas makes it an unforgettable experience. Performing at this festival is always a pleasure,” Vishaka Hari shared.
The festival wasn’t just about performances — it was also a space for reflection, discussion, and deep engagement. Dr Anupama Kylash, another performer at the event, spoke about how the festival seamlessly blended art with intellect. “Ramayana Kalpavrksam merges scholarship and practice, recreation and learning. It is a complete package that revives Indic thought in the Indian mind through the timeless story of the Ramayana. The talk on Ramayana Kalpavrksam by Sri Vishwanatha Satyanarayana was both exhilarating and intimidating! My experience of the festival was filled with awe, admiration, and joy.”
As the final performance concluded and the crowd slowly dispersed, it was evident that the Ramayana Kalpavrksam festival had left a lasting impact. It reminded everyone of the enduring power of the Ramayana and its ability to bring people together. The festival had not only enriched Hyderabad’s cultural landscape but had also left an indelible mark on the hearts of those who experienced it.