Shabana Azmi: Acting not about imitation but journeying inwards

She is ethereal, she is flawless, she is graceful. She, dear readers, is Shabana Azmi. An introduction is rather unnecessary yet one cannot help but marvel at her illustrious career — first gracing the realm of cinema with Ankur in 1974, she then starred in an array of critically acclaimed hits, including Amar Akbar Anthony (1977), Arth (1982), Masoom (1983), Mandi (1983), and more recently, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023). Oh, indeed, Shabana is an incomparable doyenne of Indian cinema. But who is this wonderful actress off-screen? After her inspiring talk with Hyderabad Literary Festival director Amita Desai at HLF 2025, the veteran actress candidly shares her thoughts.

Excerpts

How was it being a key speaker at HLF 2025?

Literature fests like HLF 2025 are very important; books are occupying centre stage again, which is the way it should be. I grew up in a household surrounded by books…my father was always reading or writing. In fact, his most precious legacies are his books. My husband is an avid reader as he’s also a writer. But what I enjoy most are short stories. I carried a big book of short stories with me on my trip to Hyderabad as well. I have a quirky habit of reading three books at a time. And though I have hundreds of bookmarks, I never seem to find them when I need them! Another insane thing I would do is start reading a book backwards; Javed would get so irritated, asking me, ‘How could you possibly do that?’ (laughs)

Hyderabad has a special place in my heart because this was the city where my parents met and fell in love with each other, the city where I was born, and the city where I did my first film, Ankur. I have a deep attachment to Hyderabad.

You’ve had a very cultured upbringing; your father Kaifi Azmi was a great poet and your mother Shaukat Kaifi was a theatre artiste. So, when did you become interested in the world of films?

Right from the beginning. I was only three years old when I started acting in school and then acted all through school and college. In fact, in St Xavier’s College (Mumbai), Farooq Shaikh and I started the Hindi Natya Manch. Inevitably, we’d win all the awards. So, acting was only natural.

I remember the kind of support I got from my father. I told him I wanted to seriously start acting and asked him, ‘Will you support me?’ He said, ‘Beta, I will support you in anything you want to do. If you tell me you want to be a mochi, I will support that as well, provided you make every attempt to be the best mochi in the business!’ (laughs) Kitni badi baat hai for a father to say that…

And so then after that, I joined the Film and Television Institute of India and got a gold medal for the best student in acting. Everything just flowed after that.