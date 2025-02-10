Organs of doctor who died in road accident give new lease of life to five

HYDERABAD: Dr Bhumika Reddy, a young and upcoming medical professional, gave a new lease of life to five individuals after losing her life in a road accident. Her organs - heart, liver, lungs, and kidneys - changed the lives of the recipients forever.

The deceased, a house surgeon, met with a grievous road accident on the ORR on February 1 and succumbed to her injuries at the Continental Hospitals here on Sunday.

Dr Bhumika not only leaves behind a promising medical career but a monumental example of service before self. While she was alive, she passionately spoke about organ donation and ensured her legacy lives on even after her death.

Continental Hospitals chairman Dr Guru N Reddy expressed his deep condolences at the loss of a young, bright, budding doctor and also lauded Dr Bhumika and her family for their exceptional gesture.

“My deepest condolences to the family of Dr Bhumika in this difficult time. I feel profoundly sad that a young surgeon is no more with us and I laud their extraordinary, bold gesture to donate the organs to help save five other lives,” said Dr Reddy.

Dr Bhumika was the only child of her parents. While she is no longer alive, her organ donation will continue to live and inspire others.