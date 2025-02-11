Kiran Chukkapalli captures the unseen with his ‘7 Decades - Silent Refugee Crisis’ exhibition

When you hear the words ‘refugee camp’, what comes to mind? An indescribably hard life, where food, shelter, and clothing are sparse, and the feeling of not belonging hurts the heart and soul. It gives you a whole new perspective — a sad one, really. But Kiran Chukkapalli, a human rights advocate and photographer, believes in telling their stories, through which he has brought change too. We got a glimpse into the world of refugees at his photo exhibition

‘7 Decades - Silent Refugee Crisis’ at Old School Brindavanam in Jubilee Hills. He speaks to CE about his journey, exhibition, and more.