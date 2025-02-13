City in frequencies: Hyderabadi RJs and listeners share their love for radio on World Radio Day

Breaking myths

Contrary to popular opinion that radio is obsolete due to everything being just a click away on social media, it actually has a strong following. And surprisingly, it isn’t the older generation but youngsters who swear by the radio.Saaradaa, a 20-year-old BSc student, says, “It feels as if someone is really talking to you.” Likhitha, a 21-year-old MA student, shares this sentiment, adding, “It makes me feel less lonely when someone’s just blabbering around. It’s convenient too — I can just go about my day while listening.” Despite being an ‘old’ invention, listeners note that there is still novelty on the radio. Swapna, a 38-year-old fashion designer, points out, “Sometimes, we don’t remember certain songs but when an old song is played, it’s like a flashback and we relive our memories. Each and every moment is a new experience.” She also commented on the efficiency of radio news, explaining, “On the radio, we get immediate information that is fact-checked and authentic. It is a reliable source of information.”

Truly, there is never a boring moment with the radio. The very existence of these FM stations proves that radio is still widely cherished. By constantly being on air and evolving with the times, this medium has stood the test of time — and in the process, almost becoming time itself.