City in frequencies: Hyderabadi RJs and listeners share their love for radio on World Radio Day

Thirteen years ago, the United Nations General Assembly announced that February 13 would be celebrated as World Radio Day. What was so special about this day? Well, on the same day in 1946 — one year after WWII had ended — the United Nations Radio was created. This was more than just a day; it was a symbol of a new, progressive age where countries were connected across continents. Over the 20th century, a chain of mass media inventions followed, leading many to believe that the radio’s moment in the sun was over. For this World Radio Day, radio jockeys and listeners tell CE that this is not the case.
Digital media: A friend to RJs
RJ Swathi from 98.3 Mirchi says that radio has changed a lot in the last 10 years because of the rise of social media — but for the better. “Now, an RJ isn’t just someone you hear. They’re also someone you see and who talks to you and replies to your comments,” she notes, quipping, “It has gone from people listening to an unknown person to them saying, ‘Arre, Swathi? She’s my next-door neighbour, my Instagram friend’.” RJ Surya from RedFM agrees. “Before this, nobody knew who the RJ on the radio was. Thanks to digital media, we’ve become close to people.” Digital platforms have helped RJs from public radio stations as well. RJ Tejasvi (Harihara Tejasvi) from All India Radio 101.9 FM explains that social media helps him understand how much engagement each topic he speaks about receives. “On Instagram, I can also see the opinions of people when I’m expressing an opinion,” he adds.
Not a bane
One would assume that shifting from an audio-only medium to multimedia has its challenges. But RJ Surya points out, “When we RJs started turning up online, it was a little tough at first because we had to compete with the channels putting out so much content. But we picked up the trade in no time.” Today, these stations have cemented themselves in the public eye.
Breaking myths
Contrary to popular opinion that radio is obsolete due to everything being just a click away on social media, it actually has a strong following. And surprisingly, it isn’t the older generation but youngsters who swear by the radio.Saaradaa, a 20-year-old BSc student, says, “It feels as if someone is really talking to you.” Likhitha, a 21-year-old MA student, shares this sentiment, adding, “It makes me feel less lonely when someone’s just blabbering around. It’s convenient too — I can just go about my day while listening.” Despite being an ‘old’ invention, listeners note that there is still novelty on the radio. Swapna, a 38-year-old fashion designer, points out, “Sometimes, we don’t remember certain songs but when an old song is played, it’s like a flashback and we relive our memories. Each and every moment is a new experience.” She also commented on the efficiency of radio news, explaining, “On the radio, we get immediate information that is fact-checked and authentic. It is a reliable source of information.”
Truly, there is never a boring moment with the radio. The very existence of these FM stations proves that radio is still widely cherished. By constantly being on air and evolving with the times, this medium has stood the test of time — and in the process, almost becoming time itself.