Second-year Intermediate student dies by suicide in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A second-year Intermediate student, Pujitha, from SR Junior College, allegedly died by suicide in the Bachupally police station limits on Wednesday.

According to police, the college management rushed the teen to a private hospital, where she was declared dead. Her body was later shifted to Gandhi Hospital for autopsy. “When we checked her room, we found a suicide note. She did not mention the college management but wrote about some personal issues,” police stated.

Meanwhile, the girl’s parents alleged that the college initially informed them at 9.30 am, claiming she had slipped in the bathroom. “A woman from the college called and said they shifted my daughter to Mamatha Hospital, and later to Gandhi Hospital on the recommendation of the private hospital,” her father said.

Following her death, relatives and student organisations staged a protest at the college.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)