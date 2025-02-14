Gang involved in Rs five crore heist held in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Narayanguda police and East Zone Task Force sleuths arrested a gang of criminals who allegedly ransacked lockers and stole diamonds, gold and other valuables worth over Rs 5 crore within 24 hours of receiving the complaint. The arrested persons, Molhu Mukhiya alias Mukhiya, Susheel Mukhiya and Basanthi Arhi, have been remanded to judicial custody.

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police (CP) CV Anand said Mukhiya was also an absconding accused in a murder-for-gain case registered in January 2024 at the Domalguda police station. The CP stated that the gang targets wealthy households, infiltrating them by posing as maids, cooks or workers. Once they gain the homeowners’ trust, they plan and execute thefts. If met with resistance, they resort to murder before fleeing to their native villages in Bihar, Anand stated.

Along with Mahesh Mukhiya and Rahul Mukhiya, he allegedly murdered one 63-year-old Snehalatha and escaped with items worth Rs 1 crore. While Mahesh has been arrested, Rahul remains at large.

In the latest case, Narayanguda police registered a theft complaint on February 12, following a burglary on the night of February 10. The victims, Rohit Kedia and his family members were in Dubai for his daughter’s wedding when the theft occurred.

Arrested in Nagpur

The police analysed CCTV footage and technical evidence, tracing the suspects to Secunderabad Railway Station, where they had boarded the Telangana Express. Three police teams were dispatched to Bhopal, Nagpur and Patna via flights. With the help of GRP police, the suspects were apprehended at Nagpur railway station.