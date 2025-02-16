Chilkur priest attacker has criminal past: Hyderabad police

HYDERABAD: The prime accused in the Chilkur Balaji temple priest attack case, K Veera Raghava Reddy, was involved in three criminal cases, including a sexual assault incident. He and his followers would not hesitate to kill those who were against their Rama Rajyam ideology.

According to the police remand report, on February 6, Raghava Reddy and other accused, wearing black outfits at a meeting, resolved to seek the support of all priests for their ideology and eliminate whoever opposed it.

He met Chilkur temple priest CS Rangarajan at the temple in 2023 and requested him to support him in the formation of an organisation called Rama Dandu. But Rangarajan did not respond. On January 25, more than 20 persons held a meeting at Penugonda in Andhra Pradesh. On February 4, they held another meeting at Dammaiguda, Kapra, with the help of Raghava Reddy’s friend and advocate Damodar Reddy where they discussed their success in getting the support of all the priests they met for their ideology except that of Rangarajan.

As per the plan devised by Raghava Reddy, on February 7, the accused barged into Rangarajan’s house and threatened him with dire consequences if he did not fall in line. “We are giving you time till Ugadi,” they said. Raghava Reddy grew furious at the priest’s firm stand and pushed the latter down. All his men pounced on the priest and thrashed him before fleeing on seeing a few devotees coming by.