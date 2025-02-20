Destination for data centres

From the turn of the century, Hyderabad has become a booming IT hub. Now, along with gearing up to be an AI hub, the city is prepping to become a major location for data centres, competing with metropolises like Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. How? “Amazon, Tillman, Ursa Clusters, CtrlS, and Sify announced plans for new facilities and expansions,” said one of our recent reports.

To understand the what, how, and why of data centres, CE spoke to industry experts.

“When you visit a website, your device requests data from a server. Servers can be anywhere, even in a company’s office, but running a 24/7 service comes with challenges like maintaining power, internet connectivity, cooling, machine upkeep, and physical security. It’s expensive and complex for most businesses to handle alone. That’s where data centres come in,” explained Kanneganti Ramarao, CTO of Aganitha AI Inc.