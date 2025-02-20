Weather change: Rise in seasonal illnesses

HYDERABAD: Fluctuating temperatures between day and night are leading to a rise in seasonal illnesses, with doctors reporting an increase in cases of cough, cold and mild fever over the past two weeks.

Dr Shradha Sanghani, consultant in internal medicine told TNIE: “The sudden change in the temperature is causing dry skin, sore throat, cold and cough. Staying hydrated is crucial. Parents must be extra cautious as children are catching infections at school and transmitting them to family members at home”.

She also emphasised the importance of avoiding extreme temperature shifts. “Stepping into an air-conditioned room immediately after being outdoors or drinking very cold water after exposure to heat can affect the body. It’s important to let the body gradually adjust to temperature changes.”

Dr J Anish Anand, another internal medicine consultant, highlighted the risks for travellers and outdoor workers. “We have seen an increase in patients with travel-related cold, cough, and throat infections. Seasonal sinusitis and allergies are also on the rise due to weather changes. With rising temperatures, we expect more cases of dehydration, heat-induced illnesses and heat strokes.”

He further advised to follow hand hygiene and wear masks to avoid infections.