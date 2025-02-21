GHMC standing committee greenlights H-CITI projects

HYDERABAD: The GHMC Standing Committee on Thursday approved the recommendations of the government for the expansion of various roads and construction of multilevel flyovers within its limits.

The panel members approved 15 listed items and six table items during the meeting which the mayor said was held in a cordial atmosphere.

The panel agreed to recommend to the government to give permission for the acquisition of properties for construction of multi-level flyovers and widening the roads around KBR Park under the H-CITI project.

The panel also agreed to issue NOC for 5.37 acres of government land allocated to TGSRTC for the construction of the Midhani bus station and a bus depot at Kandikal village in Bandlaguda mandal. It also okayed the acquisition of 132 properties for the proposed 24-metre road from Allwyn X Road Miyapur to Hafeezpet flyover, another 21 properties for the development of 65 metres and 36 metres road for the revised junction improvement plan for the construction of the proposed multilevel flyover at IIIT Junction under H-CITI.

The table items approved include administrative sanction for the construction of an RCC box drain from Darussalam to Chaknawadi in Goshamahal at an estimated cost of `7.40 crore and `22.17 crore for remodelling and improvement of storm water drain from BRS Bhavan to Banjara Lake.