Complex Franco-Italian plate with Le Cirque at The Leela, Hyderabad

Today, Chef Vashisht is the sous chef of Le Cirque in The Leela Palace, New Delhi. And now, he has brought Le Cirque’s classic dishes to Raen. The chef took CE on a culinary ride in an insightful conversation.

Speaking about the pop-up at Raen, he said, “In the back of my mind, I always wanted to visit this city but never thought I would do a pop-up like this. But The Leela Palace has been the best educator for me as a chef.” The chef has a special connection with Hyderabad, starting his culinary career at Trident Hotel in the city. “I then worked in Hyatt, New Delhi, for four years, followed by JW Marriott before joining The Leela Palace. It is great to be in Hyderabad for the pop-up — I’ve also tried the food in the city, at Hotel Shadab. I must say, the food is nice but the portions are quite large!” he expressed. He praised the hospitable nature of Hyderabadis, saying, “People here offer you their food and welcome you to their culture, making you feel at home.”