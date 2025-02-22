Mayank Parakh: Finding laughter in life’s chaos

He quickly found himself mimicking family members during these sessions, and the laughter that followed lit a spark. “It just grew from there. I started enjoying making people laugh,” he shares. But the pivotal moment came in 2005 when The Great Indian Laughter Challenge took over television screens. “I watched Raju Srivastav perform, and I thought, ‘This is what I want to do.’ I loved his observational humour, and the way he connected with the audience. I bought his CD for Rs 20 and watched it on loop for hours. Back then, CDs were everything — you’d get four hours of content for just Rs 15 or Rs 20! I’d perform his acts at family functions, and that’s how it began,” Mayank recalls.

Though comedy was his calling, Mayank’s journey wasn’t straightforward. He started in theatre and then ventured into Telugu and Hindi films. “When I first performed comedy, it felt easy, but then I realised the hard part was writing new material. The second and third acts take time, and you learn that every word matters. Even one extra word can ruin the joke,” he explains.