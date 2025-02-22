Seven Congress and eight AIMIM corporators elected unanimously to GHMC Standing Committee

HYDERABAD: Without any electoral fight, seven corporators of the Congress and eight of AIMIM were elected unanimously to the Standing Committee of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Friday.

Under Rule 13 (1) of the GHMC (constitution and choosing of members of the standing committee) Rules 2010, the 15 candidates were declared elected unopposed as the number of candidates matched the required strength for the committee. After more than a decade, Congress regained its presence in the panel, while for the first time, BRS will have no presence.

Uncontested elections to the standing committee panel have been a longstanding tradition. Over the past decade, the elections have always been unanimous, previously by an understanding between BRS and MIM, who share eight and seven seats respectively, and this year, between Congress and MIM.