Leopards, lush greens and love for nature at Kanakagiri forest range

KHAMMAM: Imagine having a bird’s-eye view of the sprawling 29,400 hectares of green expanse, walking on the paths trod upon by leopards or seeing animals drink from one of the many lakes in the Kanakagiri forest area under Penuballi mandal. Though not a reality yet, officials believe a `4 crore redevelopment project will make this forgotten forest the crown jewel of the state’s ecotourism sector.

Officials tell TNIE they have already submitted proposals to the state government. Under the initiative, the Forest department has planned to make a wildlife safari — offering the possibility of coming across a number of rare birds and wild animals — its top offering.

With around 50 hillocks in the area, the nature walk from the Leopard Tower to Tallapenta forest area is also poised to be a major attraction. This will include stops at many water tanks and small lakes frequented by the inhabitants of the forest to quench their thirst. The officials say it has the potential to be a favourite among nature lovers as it would offer breathtaking views and Instagram-worthy shots of animals in one package.

For thrill-seekers and adventure enthusiasts, Kanakagiri forest promises an array of exciting activities. Plans include boating facilities, a floating house, a jetty and platform for boats, pedal boats and well-developed trekking paths. Safety measures such as railing along the Puligundala project bund and secured access to the Puligundam water tank will ensure an enjoyable experience for visitors.

To make the trekking experience more immersive, the department has proposed boulder-pitched footpaths, small bridges and dedicated kid-friendly trekking trails. Clear signage along trekking routes, walkie-talkie stations and CCTV solar cameras with a central monitoring system will ensure a seamless and secure exploration of the forest, the officials say.

“This revamp has the potential to make Khammam district the top ecotourism destination in the state,” they remark.

The ecotourism project will also include birdwatching facilities, permanent viewpoints equipped with monoculars and binoculars and a dedicated documentation centre for nature enthusiasts. A coffee table book showcasing the forest’s unique flora and fauna is also in the works. Other amenities such as tented camping sites, seating arrangements and effective waste management solutions will be put in place to maintain the forest’s beauty.