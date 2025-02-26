Priya Malik on love, loss, and the power of honest poetry

"We laugh loudly, love proudly, and face heartbreaks like a curtain raiser. If you look deep into our history, it is full of such trailblazers. We write the most beautiful verses, tell the wittiest jokes, and narrate success stories. We cry on each other’s shoulders, we howl and yell each other’s victories. We are the difficult women.”

These powerful lines are from Priya Malik’s viral poem ‘We Are The Difficult Women’. Priya’s journey began as a reality show contestant on Bigg Boss 9, followed by a few acting roles, before she found her true calling in poetry. In an exclusive conversation with CE, she reflects on her journey and more.

Excerpts

From being a reality show contestant to a spoken word poet, your journey has been diverse. What inspired you to choose poetry as your career path?

Growing up, I never saw anyone being a ‘poet’ in the professional sense — people were either lyricists or authors. But seeing someone hold a mic and speak their truth through poetry was incredibly powerful to me. I discovered this a bit late in life, but when I did, I asked myself, ‘Can I turn this into a career?’ I had already chased fame and other pursuits, so this time, I followed poetry purely out of love — without worrying about success. Ironically, because I did it with genuine passion, it naturally turned into a career. That’s just how art works.

Do you also write poems, as in traditional page poetry?

Yes, I do. I’m currently working on two books — one in Hindi and another in English, titled ‘For Those Who Love Too Much’.

Your poetry often balances vulnerability and boldness. How do you channel such raw emotions into words?

The essence of spoken word poetry is honesty — it’s like delivering a free-spirited monologue. You can’t wear a mask and perform spoken word; you have to be raw and authentic. When I’m on stage, I feel like I’m in a meditative state, stripped of all pretence. Offstage, I’m quite hyper and always trying to control life. But onstage, it’s just me and my words.