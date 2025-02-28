Parking in Hyderabad to get a smart upgrade

HYDERABAD: To address the issue of haphazard and unauthorised parking in public areas, which disrupts vehicular movement and limits access to affordable parking, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has proposed the development of smart parking infrastructure with digital integration across the Khairatabad zone.

Officials said this project aims to streamline parking management, alleviate congestion and leverage cutting-edge technology to create a seamless, user-friendly experience. Inspired by Singapore’s smart parking model, the initiative will be implemented under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) framework with the Build, Own, Operate, Share and Transfer (BOOST) model.

Two mechanised parking facilities for cars and motorcycles are already under construction at high-traffic locations: Nampally Road and KBR Park Gate-1 in Jubilee Hills. As part of the expansion, the GHMC has now invited bids to develop similar facilities in Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, Mehdipatnam, Goshamahal and Karwan circles. A private agency will be selected for the design, installation and maintenance of the facilities over a minimum of five years, the officials added.

The primary objectives of the project include enhancing urban mobility by reducing on-street parking congestion, optimising traffic flow and creating a unified digital ecosystem that integrates public, private and commercial parking facilities — both on-street and off-street — into a single platform.

To achieve this, GHMC plans to deploy advanced technologies such as weather-resistant parking occupancy sensors to detect real-time availability for two-wheelers and four-wheelers, transmitting updates to a centralised system. High-resolution AI-powered cameras will monitor parking durations, recognise licence plates, flag irregularities and enhance security through intelligent surveillance.

Digital screens at entrances will display live slot availability and advertisements, while integrated EV charging stations, WiFi and Low-Power Wide-Area Networks (LPWAN) will ensure robust connectivity and support sustainable transportation, the official mentioned, adding that users will be able to access parking slots, reserve EV charging points and make cashless payments via mobile apps and web portals featuring QR code-based entry/exit systems.

Drawing from Singapore’s barrier-free model, the initiative will have automatic number plate recognition technology, provide real-time app updates and offer cashless transactions to eliminate physical tickets and barriers.