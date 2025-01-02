Neha Taneja and Meher Attari’s timeless teakwood furniture collection

HYDERABAD: As we walked into one of Hyderabad’s most favourite cultural corners, Saptaparni, our eyes were met with an array of rich browns and our noses inhaled a sweet, musky scent. In front of us lay chairs, tables, cupboards, rocking chairs, divans and so much more—all made from teakwood.

This was ‘The Woodpeckers Exhibit’, a three-day exhibition of unique teak furniture designed by Neha Taneja and Meher Attari.

Neha Taneja, co-founder of The Woodpeckers, exuded excitement as she spoke about her venture with Meher Attari. “We specialise in curating exquisite vintage and contemporary furniture, breathing new life into old pieces through expert refurbishment and restoration.

Dining tables and chairs, coffee tables and chairs, nesting tables, side tables, home décor, cupboards, sideboards, cabinets, divans, rocking chairs—we offer almost everything,” she said.

Meher Attari, co-founder, chimed in to say that the process of creating these unique teak pieces started in October last year. “The challenge lies in finding the right pieces. We get these from old Hyderabadi homes and other areas in the city. Rafters, logs, chowkhats, and whatnot—these come in all sorts of shapes, sizes and forms.

It is a four-step process of cleaning, shaping, designing, and finishing. The older the teak, the better it is. And teak doesn’t catch termites easily if it is pure,” she explained.

In the midst of all the variety, what catches the eye are the more intricately crafted items such as the rocking chair with a rattan backrest and a contemporary rattan divan. Another standout piece was the cupboard with its uniquely painted Moroccan tiles.

Meher added that though the process may sound easy, a lot of work is poured into each piece. She elaborated, “Our workers are a very important part of the process, especially when it comes to the cleaning, which is mostly about removing old nails from the wood.

Some pieces need more work. A machine then helps us make planks and effortlessly adds curves to the wood wherever required. If Neha and I have a design with more curves, like the divan, more wood is required.”