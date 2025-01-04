Flavours with mythical twists

HYDERABAD: There’s something special about walking into a place and instantly feeling the good vibes — like you’ve found your new favourite hangout spot. That’s exactly what happens when you step into Mythus Brewpub & Kitchen. It’s not just a place for food and drinks — it’s an experience where every little detail, right from the music to the décor, has a story to tell.
“We were inspired by a passion for craft beer, great food, and creating a unique space where people can gather and enjoy unforgettable experiences,” says Uday Bikkina, the man behind Mythus. And it’s not just all talk. From the moment you enter, it’s clear that Uday’s vision has been brought to life.
Even the name, Mythus, has a deeper meaning. “We chose ‘Mythus’ to evoke a sense of legend and uniqueness, reflecting our aim to create extraordinary experiences. ‘Mythus’ adds a local, relatable touch, blending the mythical with familiarity,” Uday explains. That mix of the mythical and the approachable sets the tone for everything — from the vibe to the menu.
The drinks are as much about storytelling as they are about flavour. Take the Hydra Cocktail, for instance. It’s a tequila-based drink served with a side of nachos to cleanse your palate — a fun, interactive twist that makes it more than just another cocktail. Then there’s the Baku Cocktail, a drink that champions sustainability with in-house plum cordial and pineapple leather. It’s clever, delicious, and just a little adventurous.
For those skipping the booze, the mocktails are just as creative. The Kalpak Green Mocktail, inspired by the mythical Kalpavriksha tree, blends pistachio and coconut into a drink that feels indulgent yet refreshing. And the Ambrosia Mocktail? Fruity, energising, and bursting with flavour — it’s pure joy in a glass.
Then there’s the food, which takes things to another level. Start with the Bermuda Parcel, a vegetable-packed dish served with a dip so perfectly balanced that it’s no surprise it’s a
bestseller. The Jalapeño Cheese Poppers are cheesy, crispy delights that come with a side of crunchy veggies, making for a little extra ‘oomph’.
And for something a bit more classic, the Hariyali Paneer Tikka is smoky, tender, and paired with a mint chutney that you’ll be tempted to devour many spoons of. They also serve some lip-smacking non-vegetarian dishes like Bang Bang Prawns and more.
And let’s not forget dessert. The Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake is rich, creamy, and pure chocolate heaven. It’s one of those desserts that makes you close your eyes and savour every bite.
But Mythus isn’t just about what’s on the table. It’s about the vibe. “We aim to create a warm, vibrant, and inviting ambience where guests can relax, connect, and enjoy memorable experiences,” Uday shares. And they’re just getting started. With plans for live music, themed nights, and interactive events, there’s always something new to look forward to.
As for the future, Uday’s goals are ambitious yet grounded. “Our long-term goal is to make Mythus a go-to destination for exceptional food, drinks, and experiences while expanding our community and influence in the craft brewery scene,” he says.
So, whether you’re a craft beer lover, a foodie, or someone who simply loves discovering cool new places, Mythus Brewpub & Kitchen is a spot worth checking out. It’s not just a place to eat or drink — it’s a space where good vibes and great memories come together.