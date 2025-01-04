Flavours with mythical twists

HYDERABAD: There’s something special about walking into a place and instantly feeling the good vibes — like you’ve found your new favourite hangout spot. That’s exactly what happens when you step into Mythus Brewpub & Kitchen. It’s not just a place for food and drinks — it’s an experience where every little detail, right from the music to the décor, has a story to tell.

“We were inspired by a passion for craft beer, great food, and creating a unique space where people can gather and enjoy unforgettable experiences,” says Uday Bikkina, the man behind Mythus. And it’s not just all talk. From the moment you enter, it’s clear that Uday’s vision has been brought to life.

Even the name, Mythus, has a deeper meaning. “We chose ‘Mythus’ to evoke a sense of legend and uniqueness, reflecting our aim to create extraordinary experiences. ‘Mythus’ adds a local, relatable touch, blending the mythical with familiarity,” Uday explains. That mix of the mythical and the approachable sets the tone for everything — from the vibe to the menu.

The drinks are as much about storytelling as they are about flavour. Take the Hydra Cocktail, for instance. It’s a tequila-based drink served with a side of nachos to cleanse your palate — a fun, interactive twist that makes it more than just another cocktail. Then there’s the Baku Cocktail, a drink that champions sustainability with in-house plum cordial and pineapple leather. It’s clever, delicious, and just a little adventurous.