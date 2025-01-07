Hyderabad's art scene in 2025: Bold experiments, new horizons

HYDERABAD: In 2025 with new resolutions, the fine arts industry — which loves to experiment — is gearing up with fresh ideas and another set of bold experiments that will reinvigorate the enthusiasm and passion for art.
In an era where cities are vying for recognition across diverse fields, Hyderabad has carved its niche in the art scene. But what’s next? What does 2025 have in store for art in Hyderabad? What’s the buzz in the galleries and studios around the city in 2025? To find out the answers, CE caught up with a mix of artists, art hosts, and curators, who are shaping the artistic narrative of Hyderabad.
Annapurna Madipadiga, artist and curator
This year has marked a significant and positive expansion in the contemporary Indian art scene, with events like the Mumbai Art Fair gaining prominence and the Madras Art Weekend gaining a strong foothold with remarkable growth and visibility. The coming new year is a pivotal year for contemporary Indian art.
AI is increasingly shaping the creative landscape, bringing new dimensions to artistic expression and broadening possibilities within contemporary art. At the same time, this technological surge is amplifying the value of ancient and handmade creations. In the realm of contemporary art, these works resonate deeply, offering a human touch and timeless authenticity that connect us to our roots, providing a meaningful counterbalance to the precision of AI-driven creations.
Sama Kantha Reddy, asst professor at JNAFAU, Lalit Kala Akademi Award recipient
In 2025, I think art lovers must encourage bronze and other eco-friendly materials, considering the fact that it is in the best interests of the environment and an asset that they are giving to the future generations. There were and still are different types of mediums like wood, bronze, stone, and iron scrap. To reduce pollution, the medium of bronze should be used. It will last for thousands of years — like some ancient sculptures showcased in today’s museums. It is good that artists are giving different types of sculptures to people and with affordable costs, making art available to low-income groups.
Prof Anjani Reddy, former HoD of Painting, JNAFAU
The art scene in Hyderabad has always been challenging. Whenever I exhibit my work in different cities like Delhi and Mumbai, curators often remark on the number of amazing young artists emerging from Hyderabad. Having seen many young artists myself, I can confidently say they are not just creating art randomly — their work is theme-based and often conceptual.
Each artist is incredibly diverse, not just in terms of style but also in their choice of medium and image-making skills. One more thing I’ve noticed about the art scene in Hyderabad is the significant focus on drawing-based artworks, which I truly appreciate. I believe drawing is the backbone of great artwork. I’m thrilled to witness the talent of these young artists.
Jyotsna Kumar, founder, Anantyam Qalaa Private Limited & Anantyam Foundation, and director at Google
In 2025, art that focuses on the themes of sustainability, inclusivity, and digital innovation will catch the fancy of both patrons and critics. At our gallery, we plan to incorporate these themes, not just because they’re going to be hot in the market but because these are the right themes to focus on.
Another trend that I’ve noticed in the past 2-3 years which will only intensify in 2025 is the diversification of the art buyer/collector base. I’ve observed the traditional collector base is now expanding with a relatively younger corporate crowd aspiring to acquire art, which is affordable yet unique and of generational value.
B Padma Reddy, artist, printmaker and painter
There is great art happening in Hyderabad of late — very innovative and interesting, straight from the heart, with great conviction, using diverse materials, and thinking outside the box. The young artists are assured and well-informed. I wish that this zeal and power of the younger generation of artists to create without playing to the galleries or succumbing to market demands sustains, forging new paths for them to explore.
I strongly feel that if there is some assurance of sustenance for the younger generation, the conventional trends of painting and sculpting and the use of traditional materials will pave the way for exploring newer mediums. This is shaping up to be a year of experimentation for the younger artists — even if for a short while — with the potential for a longer period of innovation if they are not lured or compelled by the necessities of survival.