Hyderabad's art scene in 2025: Bold experiments, new horizons

HYDERABAD: In 2025 with new resolutions, the fine arts industry — which loves to experiment — is gearing up with fresh ideas and another set of bold experiments that will reinvigorate the enthusiasm and passion for art.

In an era where cities are vying for recognition across diverse fields, Hyderabad has carved its niche in the art scene. But what’s next? What does 2025 have in store for art in Hyderabad? What’s the buzz in the galleries and studios around the city in 2025? To find out the answers, CE caught up with a mix of artists, art hosts, and curators, who are shaping the artistic narrative of Hyderabad.

Annapurna Madipadiga, artist and curator

This year has marked a significant and positive expansion in the contemporary Indian art scene, with events like the Mumbai Art Fair gaining prominence and the Madras Art Weekend gaining a strong foothold with remarkable growth and visibility. The coming new year is a pivotal year for contemporary Indian art.

AI is increasingly shaping the creative landscape, bringing new dimensions to artistic expression and broadening possibilities within contemporary art. At the same time, this technological surge is amplifying the value of ancient and handmade creations. In the realm of contemporary art, these works resonate deeply, offering a human touch and timeless authenticity that connect us to our roots, providing a meaningful counterbalance to the precision of AI-driven creations.

Sama Kantha Reddy, asst professor at JNAFAU, Lalit Kala Akademi Award recipient

In 2025, I think art lovers must encourage bronze and other eco-friendly materials, considering the fact that it is in the best interests of the environment and an asset that they are giving to the future generations. There were and still are different types of mediums like wood, bronze, stone, and iron scrap. To reduce pollution, the medium of bronze should be used. It will last for thousands of years — like some ancient sculptures showcased in today’s museums. It is good that artists are giving different types of sculptures to people and with affordable costs, making art available to low-income groups.