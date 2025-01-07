PM Modi opens Cherlapally railway terminal

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the new terminal of Cherlapally railway station from New Delhi on Monday. The new terminal, developed at a cost of around `413 crore, includes a second entry and is equipped with modern amenities. Trains to destinations such as Delhi, Visakhapatnam, Chennai and Kolkata will operate from the new terminal.

The event was attended by Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Union ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, state IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, BJP MP Eatala Rajender and others. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy participated via video conference.

While inaugurating the terminal, the prime minister highlighted its strategic location near the Outer Ring Road, which, he said, would boost development in the region. He also drew attention to the new terminal’s modern features — such as platforms, lifts, escalators and solar-powered operations — describing it as “a step forward in creating sustainable infrastructure”. He noted that the new terminal would reduce the load on Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Kacheguda stations.

Speaking on the occasion, Revanth urged the prime minister to enhance the Union government’s assistance for projects in the state. He proposed constructing a Regional Ring Rail akin to the Regional Ring Road and emphasised the state government’s vision to achieve 60% urbanisation in Telangana.

The chief minister recalled earlier requests for the Union government’s support in developing a greenfield highway and a direct railway network between Hyderabad and Bandar Port. He said: “The government has already envisaged plans to develop the Regional Ring Road (RRR) covering 370 km in the state. I urge the Centre to fully cooperate in constructing the RRR and the proposed Regional Ring Rail.”

Revanth also reminded the audience that proposals for Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-2 had been sent to the Centre, urging full support for the project. Additionally, he sought assistance for new railway lines, including Vikarabad to Krishna, Kalwakurthi to Macherla and two more lines from Dornakal.